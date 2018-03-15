Peer criticised over Tommy Robinson invite

Video

UKIP's former leader has faced criticism in the Lords for inviting Tommy Robinson to Parliament.

Lord Pearson of Rannoch was filmed being interviewed by the former English Defence League leader, apparently on the Parliamentary estate, in a video that was published online.

On Thursday Conservative peer Baroness Warsi said he should "explain whether he thinks it's appropriate for members of this House to be hosting the likes of Tommy Robinson within the precincts of this House at a time when there's an increased risk in relation to hate" and when MPs had received "hate letters".

Home Office Minister Baroness Williams said she was dismayed to see "certain quite extreme people" invited to the Palace of Westminster. Lord Pearson did not comment on his meeting saying he would "stick to the question".