Grayling: No Brexit lorry checks at Dover

The UK transport secretary said the UK will not "in any circumstances" create a "hard border" at Dover by imposing lorry checks after Brexit.

Speaking on BBC Question Time he said: "We will maintain a free-flowing border at Dover, we will not impose checks at the port, it is utterly unrealistic to do so. We don't check lorries now, we're not going to be checking lorries in the future."

Mairead McGuiness, vice president of the European Parliament, asked him: "So you're not leaving?"