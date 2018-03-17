'We will never tolerate threat to citizens"

Media player
Russia spy poisoning: Britain won't tolerate threat, says May
Prime Minister Theresa May says Russia is in "flagrant breach" of the law after the UK spy poisoning.
17 Mar 2018
