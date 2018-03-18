Labour decision on all-female shortlist for trans women 'delayed'
The Labour Party were expected to rubber stamp their support for transgender women to be included on all women shortlists.
But the Sunday Politics has learned that that announcement has been delayed so that arguments on all sides can be heard.
The rights of the transgender community have also become part of a wider conversation in Westminster after the government backed calls to simplify the legal process to for someone to change their gender.
Greg Dawson reports.
-
18 Mar 2018