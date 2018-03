Russia spy response 'smug sarcasm'

Video

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has criticised Russia's response to the poisoning of an ex-spy in the UK, describing it as "smug sarcasm".

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain critically ill in hospital after being exposed to what the UK government says is a military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Johnson said Russia had every opportunity to explain how the poisoning may have occurred.