Will Brexit affect EU response to attacks?

Irish ambassador to the UK has said the response to Salisbury-style attacks could change
Brexit could change the way the EU responds to a Salisbury-style attack in the UK, Ireland's ambassador to the UK has said.
Adrian O'Neill told The Westminster Hour that "being part of the club may be just makes it easier to coordinate a more coherent response."
19 Mar 2018
