Orkambi drug means 'I can plan for my future'

A young woman who has had access to Orkambi treatment, as part of a medical trial, to help treat her cystic fibrosis, believes it should be available on the NHS.

Chantelle Millward, who takes 50 drugs and supplements a day, told Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka: “I feel like I can plan for my future whereas two years ago, I could not even plan the day, let alone my future.”

On Monday afternoon, MPs started a debate on a petition calling for all people with cystic fibrosis to be given the life-changing, but very expensive, drug.

Statement from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)