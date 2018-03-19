Video

English dog and cat owners could be banned from using shock collars to train their pets after Environment Secretary Michael Gove launched a consultation to potentially ban the “punitive devices".

While some charities back the move, commentator Quentin Letts told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn how a previous pet died after a road accident, adding: "If one of our little dogs gets run over, I am going to take its dead body and put it on Michael Gove's desk."

He added that the proposed ban in England - already enforced in Wales and about to be introduced in Scotland, was a "rotten, illiberal and life-ruining and life-decreasing law".

Watch the full studio debate with Nathalie Ingham, a canine behaviourist and the SNP's Deidre Brock.