Why do so few fathers take parental leave?

For the last couple of years, new fathers have been entitled to take more time off work when their baby is born, sharing parental leave with their partner.

An Equalities Select Committee report found only 2% to 8% of fathers take up the right, and it recommended increasing paternity pay.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka spoke to stay-at-home father Michael Mitchell, who said: "A lot of times people commend me, but I think that is also kind of strange because you would never commend a mother for staying home and taking care of her children."

