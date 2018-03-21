English fans safe at World Cup in Russia?

Video

Theresa May said the government wanted "British fans to be able to be safe" when attending the football World Cup in Russia this summer, and the Foreign Office was "carefully monitoring the situation".

Labour's David Crausby said it was right to stop the Royal Family and ministers going, before asking about "every day football fans" as Russia was "already a dangerous place to watch football" before the Salisbury poisoning.

Prime Minister's Questions: The key bits and the verdict