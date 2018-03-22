Advice on how to become, and stay, prime minister
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What a politician needs to become UK prime minister

Many commentators think Theresa May will not fight another election as party leader, but what does it take to become prime minister, and has Jeremy Corbyn got what it takes?

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka trawled the archives for five top tips on becoming and staying PM.

  • 22 Mar 2018