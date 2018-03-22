Video

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock has said the procurement process for passports would be different after Brexit, and added that the current process of awarding a new contract was not yet complete.

"One of the advantages of leaving the European Union is that we'll be able to have more control over our procurement policies," Mr Hancock said.

He was reacting to an announcement from Martin Sutherland, boss of British firm De La Rue, that it had been beaten to a contract to manufacture the replacement blue passports by a company based in France.