May: Russia's 'brazen attack against UK'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May: Russian threat does not respect borders

Theresa May says she will warn her fellow EU leaders that the "Russian threat does not respect borders".

Arriving for a summit in Brussels, the UK PM accused Russia of staging a "brazen and reckless attack" against the UK with the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

  • 22 Mar 2018