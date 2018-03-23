PM 'Russian threat respects no borders'

Media player
Salisbury attack: 'Russian threat respects no borders'
Theresa May welcomes the EU Council agreeing that Russia was most likely involved in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.
She said "the threat that Russia poses respects no borders" and it did not respect the values of the EU countries.
23 Mar 2018
