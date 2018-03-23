Political heroes: Sturgeon on Winnie Ewing

Media player
Political heroes SNP: Nicola Sturgeon on Winnie Ewing
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says her political heroine, Winnie Ewing, "changed the course of Scottish political history".
Mrs Ewing shocked the political establishment in 1967 by winning the Hamilton by-election.
"She argued her cause and her corner at a time when it wasn't fashionable to do so, and she did it against all of the odds," Ms Sturgeon said.
23 Mar 2018
