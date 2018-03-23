Should England boycott the World Cup?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Should England boycott the World Cup?

Speaking on the BBC's Daily Politics, Labour MP Ian Austin said England should boycott this summer's World Cup in Russia in protest at the Putin regime and over fears about fan safety.

Asked whether he would be attending, former Conservative minister David Mellor said he would quadruple his life insurance before he "even thought of going".

  • 23 Mar 2018