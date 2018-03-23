Media player
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald on post-Brexit border
On the BBC's Daily Politics, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald clashed with journalist Tim Montgomerie on the impact Brexit will have on peace in Northern Ireland.
23 Mar 2018
