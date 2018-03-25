Video

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has apologised for any hurt caused by Jeremy Corbyn after his leader appeared to oppose the removal of an allegedly anti-Semitic mural in east London.

Mr Corbyn faced criticism over his initial response to a Facebook post by street artist Mear One in 2012, which asked why the image faced destruction.

Mr Corbyn later apologised, calling the mural "deeply disturbing" and saying he "wholeheartedly" supported its removal once he had studied it closely.

Tom Watson told BBC's Andrew Marr programme it was right Mr Corbyn had "expressed regret for the offence caused" by the mural.