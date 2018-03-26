Video

"Enough is enough," Jewish groups have said in a letter accusing Jeremy Corbyn of failing to tackle anti-Semitism.

Jonathan Goldstein, chairman of the the Jewish Leadership Council, told the Today programme there was no "safe space" for Jewish people within the party and is calling for change to show they mean business.

The Labour leader has said he is "sincerely sorry" for the pain caused by "pockets of anti-Semitism" in the Labour Party.