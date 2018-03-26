Media player
How should we pay for the NHS?
One option suggested for funding the NHS in the long term is putting in place a dedicated tax to cover its costs.
On the BBC's Daily Politics, Conservative MP and chair of the House of Commons Health Committee Dr Sarah Wollaston debated whether this would be a good idea with Alex Wild of the TaxPayers' Alliance .
26 Mar 2018
