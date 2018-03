Video

Amid allegations about Vote Leave's spending in the 2016 EU referendum, Conservative MP Crispin Blunt told the BBC's Daily Politics the contest was if anything unfair in favour of Remain.

But activist Shahmir Sanni, who claims spending limits were breached, said he was "still a Leaver" and that: "This is not about Brexit...this is quite literally about democracy."

Vote Leave chiefs have denied his claims.