Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is politics cool for young people?
Is politics cool for young people? Labour's youth rep Lara McNeill and Lucy Woodruff, of Durham University Conservatives, joined Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics to discuss.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window