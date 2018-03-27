Video

Prominent Conservatives Lord Patten and Jacob Rees-Mogg do not see eye-to-eye on Brexit.

Speaking to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics, former Conservative Party chairman Lord Patten said Mr Rees-Mogg’s views when he was an “eccentric” and “charming” eight-year-old were the same as they are now that he is 48.

Mr Rees-Mogg hit back by saying it is a “great sadness” that Lord Patten “doesn’t want democracy in the United Kingdom”.