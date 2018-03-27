Diplomat expulsions: 'What are the rules now?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Salisbury: Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid says West united

The president of Estonia has insisted Western unity will not be broken as EU states expel Russian diplomats in response to the attack in Salisbury.

She told the Today programme appropriate means of communication can still be found but that no one now knows what "the rules" are after the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

  • 27 Mar 2018
Go to next video: How far has the contamination spread?