Corbyn challenges May on mental health spending
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn asks May about mental health spending

Funding for mental health is "insufficient”, leaving a crisis to be dealt with by police, friends, and neighbours, said Jeremy Corbyn.

Theresa May replied the government was "increasing the services" made available to children and young people”.Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 28 Mar 2018
Go to next video: PM: Bullying and harassment on social media