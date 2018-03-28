PM: Bullying and harassment on social media

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on mental health care for children
One issue putting increasing pressure on the mental health of young people today was the use of social media and the "bullying and harassment" they get, said the prime minister.
She was responding to Jeremy Corbyn who asked about the staffing and resources to help children and young people with problems.
28 Mar 2018
