Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One year to Brexit: 'I don't think anybody knows'
With a year until our departure, what do voters make of the Brexit progress so far?
Our Political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, spent the day with a focus group in Coventry, a city where just over 55% of people voted to leave.
-
28 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window