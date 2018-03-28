Brexit: 'I don't think anybody knows'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

One year to Brexit: 'I don't think anybody knows'

With a year until our departure, what do voters make of the Brexit progress so far?

Our Political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, spent the day with a focus group in Coventry, a city where just over 55% of people voted to leave.

  • 28 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Bamboozled by Brexit?