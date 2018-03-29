May: Bright future ahead for the UK

Media player
Theresa May: Brexit will give UK new opportunities
Theresa May has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that Brexit means there will be extra money available to spend on the NHS and schools.
Speaking during a whirlwind UK tour marking one year to go to Brexit, the prime minister said leaving the EU would "deliver a country that will be different, but I think there are real opportunities for us as an independent nation".
29 Mar 2018
