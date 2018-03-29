Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jo Swinson: We still have the chance to stop Brexit
The UK still has the chance to stop Brexit, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson has said.
The MP, who is campaigning for a second referendum, told the BBC that the UK public did not know that final terms of the deal when they voted in 2016, making it "totally reasonable" to have another vote.
"If you like it (the final deal) fair enough but if you don't like it you should have the opportunity to reject it," she said.
29 Mar 2018
