How will Brexit affect Gibraltar?

Brexit: What happens to Gibraltar after UK leaves EU
Brexit could have big implications for Gibraltar, which gave the highest vote to remain in the EU referendum.
Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looked at how people who live and work on the rock are feeling about their future.
29 Mar 2018
