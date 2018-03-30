Winston: I am deeply ashamed of my party

Video

Labour is on a "disastrous path" in its handling of a series of anti-Semitic allegations and the leader's actions could make the party unelectable, says Robert Winston.

The Labour peer and Zionist, said in personal film for This Week: "Jeremy Corbyn does not seem to understand that his attitude actually decreases the chance of peace, and raises the risk of violence."

