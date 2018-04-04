Cable: 'We're on our way back'

Media player
Sir Vince Cable launches the Lib Dems' English local election campaign
Sir Vince Cable has launched the Lib Dems' English local election campaign, promising "we're on our way back" and setting out "three reasons" to vote for the party on 3 May.
04 Apr 2018
