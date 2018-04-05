Media player
London stabbings: David Lammy says Sadiq Khan is yet to visit
David Lammy, the Labour MP for Tottenham, has said he has received "no phone call" or visits from either Home Secretary Amber Rudd or London Mayor Sadiq Khan, after four people were killed in his constituency.
Mr Lammy told the Today programme a "political consensus" with all agencies involved could solve the rise in gang violence.
05 Apr 2018
