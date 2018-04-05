'Sugar tax should be extended to milk drinks'
Sugar Tax: George Osborne says it should include milk drinks

George Osborne has said the government could go further in the implementation of the sugar tax.

The former Chancellor told Newsnight had he remained in the position he would have expanded the tax to include milk drinks.

George Osborne announced the new sugar tax on soft drinks in 2016 to help tackle childhood obesity.

It is to come into force on April 6th.

