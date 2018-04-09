Media player
Video
Assad's backers 'must be held to account'
Responding to a question about the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, Theresa May tells the BBC an urgent investigation is under way and that if President Bashar al-Assad's regime is responsible, its backers must also be held to account.
09 Apr 2018
