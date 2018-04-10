Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Recording of Barry Gardiner rubbishing Labour Brexit test
A key Labour Brexit policy has been criticised by the shadow international trade secretary, when he spoke at a think-tank in Brussels.
This recording, obtained by the BBC, reveals Barry Gardiner used colourful language when speaking about the pledge to secure the exact same benefits as the single market after Brexit.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-43715591/recording-of-barry-gardiner-rubbishing-labour-brexit-testRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window