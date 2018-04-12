Barry Gardiner on 'colourful' language

Video

Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner has denied he was rubbishing one of Labour's Brexit tests - in a recording of an event in Brussels last month.

He told BBC Question Time he was talking about the government's claims about what could be achieved, not Labour policy.

"The government said it will negotiate a free trade agreement that delivers the exact same benefits we have as members of the EU.

"I don't believe they can and that is what I rather colourfully expressed as beyond credibility."