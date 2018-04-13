Media player
Mercer: MPs would debate 'with half of the information'
A former soldier and Conservative MP says debating military action in Syria would see MPs with only "half of the information".
Johnny Mercer told BBC Newsnight that the security information influencing how any decision to take military action is made "will never come into the public domain and never should".
13 Apr 2018
