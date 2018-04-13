Media player
Russia is greater threat to peace than US - Abbott
Labour's Diane Abbott says recent events show Russia is a greater threat to world peace than the United States "at this point".
Speaking on the Radio 4's Today programme, the shadow home secretary said that after the poison attack in Salisbury and with the unremitting support for Syria's President Assad, "Russia is not bringing forward the cause of world peace".
13 Apr 2018
