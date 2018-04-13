'An escalation of war in no-one's interest'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corbyn: 'An escalation of the war is in no-one's interest'
Jeremy Corbyn explains why he thinks military action in Syria should not go ahead "at the present time".
The Labour leader also warns of the "danger of targeted or massive bombardment".
13 Apr 2018
