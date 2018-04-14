Corbyn demands legal basis for strikes

Media player
Syria strikes: Jeremy Corbyn demands legal justification
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on the prime minister to publish the legal justification for air strikes in Syria.
He said he had spoken to Theresa May during the night, and he had wanted parliament to have a say before military action.
14 Apr 2018
