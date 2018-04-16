'What I've seen rings alarm bells'
Syrian chemical attack questioned by Lord West

A former navy commander says he wouldn't be surprised if there was another gas attack in Syria.

Lord West told the Today programme, "it's what I would do" to prompt a Western response because "they know they're losing".

  • 16 Apr 2018
