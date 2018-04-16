MP's scathing Windrush deportation speech
Video

David Lammy lambasts government over Windrush deportations

The Labour MP David Lammy has strongly attacked the government over the treatment of Windrush generation immigrants.

Mr Lammy said it was a "day of national shame" and called on Home Secretary Amber Rudd to apologise for the threat of deportation facing some people who arrived from the Commonwealth as children.

