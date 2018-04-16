'My responsibility as PM to make these decisions'
Video

Theresa May statement on UK military action in Syria

Britain took part in military air strikes in Syria because it could not wait to “alleviate further humanitarian suffering” caused by chemical weapons, Theresa May has told MPs.

In the first Parliamentary session since the strikes, the prime minister said the action was in the UK’s national interest... and not because “President Trump asked us to do so.”

