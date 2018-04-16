'My responsibility as PM to make these decisions'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May statement on UK military action in Syria
Britain took part in military air strikes in Syria because it could not wait to “alleviate further humanitarian suffering” caused by chemical weapons, Theresa May has told MPs.
In the first Parliamentary session since the strikes, the prime minister said the action was in the UK’s national interest... and not because “President Trump asked us to do so.”
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-43789907/theresa-may-statement-on-uk-military-action-in-syriaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window