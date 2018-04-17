PM's Windrush apology to Caribbean leaders

Media player
Theresa May's Windrush apology to Caribbean leaders
Theresa May told Caribbean leaders she was "genuinely sorry" about the anxiety caused to the Windrush generation and their families about their futures in the UK.
Speaking at a meeting in Downing Street, she said the questions over this "unique" group's immigration status were "no fault of their own" and she said she was determined to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Read more: May apologises to Caribbean leaders
17 Apr 2018
