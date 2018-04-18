Where might Brexit migration curbs hit?

Video
Prof Manning: Low skill sectors to 'struggle most' post-Brexit
The chairman of the Migration Advisory Committee says agriculture, food manufacturing, hospitality and warehousing would be likely to "struggle most" after Brexit.
Speaking to the Home Affairs Committee, Prof Alan Manning said the new immigration system would hit lower skilled immigration, leading to difficulties for the industries reliant upon it.
He also warned that there was "a degree of concern" around social care after the UK leaves the EU.
