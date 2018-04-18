What happened to Albert's hospital treatment?

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on cancer care for Albert Thompson
Jeremy Corbyn claimed Theresa May "brushed off" his question last month about NHS care for Albert Thompson, as he again raised the case saying the cancer patient needed, and was entitled to, treatment.
Theresa May said the Home Office had looked into his case and Mr Thompson would receive the treatment.
18 Apr 2018
