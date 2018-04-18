Who decided to destroy Windrush landing cards?
Jeremy Corbyn asked the prime minister about the 2010 destruction of landing cards relating to people who arrived in the UK as part of the Windrush generation.

But Theresa May, who was home secretary in 2010, said the decision was taken a year before under a Labour government.

