Corbyn's 'admiration and respect' for Wenger

Corbyn's 'admiration and respect' for Arsene Wenger
Labour leader and Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute to Arsene Wenger after he announced he would be leaving the north London club in the summer after 22 years.
Mr Corbyn recalls the Frenchman taking his two sons on a tour of the club's new training ground and praises Mr Wenger's stoicism in the face of what he says was "appalling abuse" in recent months.
20 Apr 2018
