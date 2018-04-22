Windrush scandal: Facing the threat of deportation

Video

The scandal of the Windrush generation has brought into focus the government's wider approach to immigration status.

The Sunday Politics have been looking at a different group of people.

It is estimated there are about 120,000 children who've grown up in the UK, but who don't have citizenship or residency, even though they may well have the right to be in the UK.

Without a confirmed status these people, many whom were born here, could face the threat of deportation.

